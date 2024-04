Recent Posts

Vinylthon 2024!

Friday, April 19th, 2024 // Events,News

Saturday, April 20 WRCT is joining other college and community radio stations in celebrating Vinyl records! Vinylthon!

From 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., WRCT DJs will be combing the WRCT library and their own collections to play nothing but 33 & 45 RPM records. That’s right: live DJs spinning records for you our listeners!

Tune in to WRCT, 88.3 FM Pittsburgh for this special event, also streaming from www.wrct.org: Saturday April 20, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. — wall to wall live DJs spinning real records! Vinylthon 2024!