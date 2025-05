Recent Posts

Pulitzer Prize Winner Edda Fields-Black on her Research

Tuesday, May 20th, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

This week on Forbes Avenue, we talked to Dr. Edda Fields-Black, a CMU history professor who just won a Pulitzer Prize for ⁠Combee: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom during the Civil War⁠! We talked about her prize-winning book, her other research, and writing untold stories. She also told us why a rice field is a historical document. A fascinating conversation!

Listen to the episode: Edda Fields-Black

Riona Duncan, host, audio editor, audio engineer, researcher

Recorded May 12, 2025; WRCT debut May 20, 2025