Recent Posts

Guitar Legend Rocks the Yacht!

Monday, July 14th, 2025 // Interviews,News

Guitar great and seven time Grammy nominee, Steve Morse, returns to WRCT this week for the first time in two years. Considered one of the greatest contemporary rock ‘n’ roll guitarists of all time, Steve was the choice of Deep Purple to replace original guitarist, Ritchie Blackmore, and remained the band’s virtuoso guitarist for 28 years! Prior to that he was the lead guitarist for Kansas and the Dixie Dregs.

Thursday July 17, Steve joins Eric Jackson Lurie on WRCT’s Court’s In Session to discuss his foray into yacht rock and his new single with heavy metal legend, Thor, on the Cleopatra label.

In addition, on Thursday, July 17, Eric’s giving away tickets to this summer’s Pittsburgh Blues & Roots Festival and tickets to the Roger Waters movie: This is Not a Drill. Tune in, call in to 412-268-WRCT, and win!

Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m.! An exciting show on WRCT 88.3 FM Pittsburgh and streaming online at WRCT.org. (The program will be re-aired on Sunday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m.)