Recent Posts

Immigration Help In Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 29th, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

This week on Forbes Avenue, we aired an April 16 interview with Jaime Martinez, the Community Defense Organizer at Casa San José, an agency that supports Pittsburgh’s Latino community.

Martinez related some of the issues immigrants face when confronted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. He also summarized the advice he gives in Casa San José “Know Your Rights” sessions, detailed some of the confrontations of which he has firsthand knowledge, and explained the history of increased ICE enforcement over the last 10-15 years. He appealed to listeners to value the humanity in all of us — no matter where we each come from.

In the course of the conversation, Martinez mentioned several agencies or initiatives that can help with Immigration questions:

Listen to the interview: Jaime Martinez

Credits:

Richard Gordon, host, audio engineer, audio editor, researcher

Riona Duncan & Archan Das, additional research

Recorded April 16, 2025; WRCT debut April 29, 2025