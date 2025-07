Recent Posts

Original Alice Cooper Member Talks Reunion!

Thursday, July 3rd, 2025 // Interviews,News

In 1974 the classic Alice Cooper group disbanded. While Alice continued solo, it was the original lineup that released a steady stream of chart topping hits that continue to be played on the radio today. From “Schools Out,” “I’m Eighteen,” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy” to “Billion Dollar Babies,” “Elected,” and “Under My Wheels” — the original band didn’t just shock — they rode the top of the charts!

Tune in to WRCT’s Court’s in Session on Thursday, July 10 at 8:00p.m. when Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and original Alice Cooper group bassist, Dennis Dunaway, joins your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, to talk about the upcoming Alice Cooper album that reunites the original band for the first full release in 51 years!

Don’t miss this interview! Tune in Thursday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Right here on WRCT 88.3 FM Pittsburgh, and streaming at wrct.org.