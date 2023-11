Recent Posts

ANATOMY OF THE EAR: November 10 – 12

Monday, November 6th, 2023 // Events,News

WRCT proudly presents Anatomy of the Ear this Friday through Sunday November 10 – 12! This year’s schedule is packed with a variety of music you don’t want to miss!

During our Anatomy of the Ear celebration, 57 WRCT hosts will take turns spinning tracks from some of their favorite music genres; each hour will feature a different musical genre!

So, tune in to 88.3 FM from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. Friday through Sunday (early Monday) for hour-long musical blocks of the genres you love mixed with ones you never knew you were missing: From Space Shanties and Vintage Cumbias to Jersey Club and Egg Punk! Tune in as our DJs come together to showcase the unique variety that WRCT has to offer. What new genres will you discover?

Thanks very much to Spirit (Friday), and Sidecar (Saturday) and Millie’s (Sunday) for underwriting this year’s Anatomy of the Ear!

Don’t miss it! All happening November 10 -12 (well, into the wee hours of the 13th, too!) on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!