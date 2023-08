Recent Posts

July 26: Mandopalooza!

On Wednesday July 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm, WRCT’s Mandorichard will celebrate his 70th birthday and his 14th year in radio on air! Tune in to for two hours of eclectic folk music followed by an hour of bluegrass music on Whiskey Before Breakfast and then the Black Diamond Show.

In this special edition of his shows, Mando will be joined by 16 artists and about a dozen radio or music colleagues as they all welcome him to his 70s! You’ll hear new music from Pittsburgh-area artists and from artists as far away as Michigan and North Carolina.

Catch all the excitement, starting at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday July 26 at 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!

If you missed the original broadcast, it’s up at Mandorichard’s MixCloud page: www.mixcloud.com/mandorichard