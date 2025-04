Recent Posts

Immigration Law and International Students

Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

For this episode of Forbes Avenue, we spoke with Mark Harley about the new trends in immigration enforcement that have resulted in university students’ visas being revoked at Carnegie Mellon and across the nation. Mark Harley is an experienced immigration lawyer and the chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Immigration Law Committee. He discussed what the law says about when visas should be revoked and how things are being conducted differently under the new administration. Tune in to learn more and listen to his advice!

Listen to the interview: Mark Harley

Credits:

Archan Das, host, researcher

Riona Duncan, host, audio editor, researcher

Recorded April 17, 2025; WRCT debut April 23, 2025