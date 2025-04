Recent Posts

Deer Management

Wednesday, April 16th, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

This week on Forbes Avenue, we caught up with Erica Heide, a Pittsburgh park ranger, and Walter Martin, a local archer, to learn more about the city of Pittsburgh’s Deer Management Program.

Erica helps manage the program from the city’s side, working with archers to ensure a safe and successful season of hunting.

Walter is an avid archer who enjoys being able to partake in his outdoor pastime while also serving the community.

Archan Das, host, audio editor, audio engineer, researcher

Recorded March 21, 2025; WRCT debut April 15, 2025