Recent Posts

Sunday April 23: Vinylthon!

Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 // Events,News

Sunday, April 23: It’s Vinylthon! From 10:00 a.m. until about 11:00 p.m. our DJs are spinning 13 straight hours of music the old-fashioned way — from vinyl! (Well, maybe some shellac 78 rpm records, too — who knows!) Funky tunes guaranteed.

So tune in to 88.3 FM Pittsburgh for Vinylthon 2023, Sunday, April 23, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Also streaming from this very website. Tune in to catch the fun!