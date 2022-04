Recent Posts

WRCT Presents: a Spring Dance Party

TICKETS ON SALE NOW HERE

Join us at Spirit Hall in Lawrenceville this upcoming Thursday, April 7th from 8pm to 1am for a night to remember. Live Music from WRCTs finest DJs old and new, as well as food and drinks from our friends at Spirit, this is the carnival party you do not want to miss.

Early bird tickets are on sale now at the link below an exclusive price of $7 until midnight Wednesday. Tickets will be $10 at the door.

You must be 18 or older and present proof of vaccination at the door.