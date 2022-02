Recent Posts

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES – Feb 27, 2022 at SPIRIT HALL

Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022

WRCT recently gave away some tickets to the Illuminati Hotties show, Sunday February 27, at Spirit Hall, in Lawrenceville! The show starts at 6:00 p.m.

The Illuminati Hotties, a musical project founded by producer/writer, Sarah Tudzin, was originally an outlet for Sarah to showcase and experiment as a producer. It quickly grew into a full-time band, and after the success of their debut album, Kiss Yr Frenemies, and coining the term “tenderpunk,” the Illuminati Hotties were on their way to recording and releasing a highly-anticipated sophomore album.

However, things at their record label started to fall apart and Tudzin turned her focus to the new batch of songs that would become 2020’s FREE I​.​H: This Is NOT The One You’ve Been Waiting For. While FREE I.H. felt like an experimental conduit for self-expression at breakneck speed, the next release, Let Me Do One More is the fully-realized creative vision of two years of ambition, heartache, uncertainty, redemption, and ultimately triumph.

Sarah reflects, “I love these songs and they’re a part of me and I’m proud of them.” This IS the one you’ve been waiting for.

Join us at Spirit Hall on Sunday February 27, for the Illuminati Hotties!