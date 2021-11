Recent Posts

Anatomy of the Ear expands to four days! November 11 – 14

WRCT proudly presents Anatomy of the Ear this Thursday through Sunday — all weekend long! This year’s schedule is packed — we’ve added a fourth day!

Tune in to 88.3 FM from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Thursday through Sunday for hour-long musical blocks of the genres you love mixed with ones you never knew you were missing: From Plunderphonics and Maori Pop to Vocaloid Shoegaze and OneDrop Reggae! Tune in as our DJs come together to showcase the unique variety that WRCT has to offer. What new genres will you discover?

Thanks very much to Spak Brothers Pizza, Aladdin’s Eatery, and Spirit for underwriting this year’s Anatomy of the Ear!

Don’t miss it! All happening November 11 – 14 on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!