Recent Posts

Anatomy of the Ear: Nov. 12-14

Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 // Events,News

WRCT proudly presents Anatomy of the Ear from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14. All weekend, tune in for hour-long specials of the genres you love mixed with ones you never knew you were missing. Our DJs are coming together to showcase the unique variety that WRCT has to offer: from Footwork and Cheerful Americana to Darkwave and the Bakersfield Sound!

More information, and a schedule, will be posted here at WRCT.org very soon.

Don’t miss it!