Recent Posts

WRCT Rolling Stones Special: September 30 & October 4

Sunday, September 26th, 2021 // Events,News

Join your rockin’ attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, as WRCT celebrates The Rolling Stones, “The World’s Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Band,” coming to Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field!

Tune in to Court’s in Session Thursday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. for 2 1/2 hour of hits, deep cuts, and requests spanning all 59 years of the Stones’ career. The show will include some of your favorite rock stars calling in to request their favorite Stones’ tunes.

Then get ready for the Rolling Stones concert Monday, October 4 with a replay of Court’s in Session from noon to 2:30 p.m. in preparation for Mick, Keith, Ronnie and the band taking the stage at Heinz Field!

Only on WRCT,88.3 FM, Pittsburgh or streaming from this very website!