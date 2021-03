Recent Posts

WRCT’s Massive Music Weekend! March 19-21

Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 // Events,News

Coming to a radio or web stream near you, the 2021 edition of WRCT’s Massive Music Weekend!

As in past years, we’ve prepared 60 HOURS of non-stop music from our favorite artists, starting at noon on Friday, March 19, 2021 and continuing all weekend long! Every half-hour we’ll feature a different artist, handpicked just for your listening pleasure by our own station members. Check out the diverse and massive schedule below, then tune in this weekend to hear some of your favorite artists or to hear artists brand new to you!

Catch all the fun on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!