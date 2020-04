Recent Posts

Carnival!

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 // Events,News

Carnegie Mellon University, like most universities, is off-campus and online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that won’t stop Carnival! CMU students and alums can still celebrate Virtual Carnival with WRCT!

No buggy races in Schenley Park this year or Kiltie Concerts, but tune in to WRCT starting at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 and at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 for special WRCT Carnival Programming.

Friday April 17 4:00 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alum Scott Tilden 4:30 p.m. 🕺 WRCT Alumni DJ Dance Mix: Akaash 5:30 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alum Andy Rose 6:20 p.m. 🎼 Kiltie Band Concerts 7:00 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alum Janet Jay 7:20 p.m. 🤣 No Parking Players’ & Tisbert Comedy 8:00 p.m. 🚗 Buggy Promos & Buggy Student Panel 9:00 p.m. 🕺 WRCT Alumni DJ Dance Mix: DJ Ratkid

Saturday, April 18 4:00 p.m. 👩‍🎓 Meeting of the minds:

Current Student Projects 4:30 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alum Brian Rosen 5:00 p.m. 🕺 WRCT Alumni DJ Dance Mix: Ganji 6:00 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alum Bdale Garbee 6:40 p.m. 🎤 Scotch ‘N Soda Interview 7:20 p.m. 🎭 Scotch ‘N Soda Radio Play 8:00 p.m. 🚗 Buggy Promos & Buggy Student Panel 9:00 p.m. 🕺 WRCT Alumni DJ Dance Mix: Arnav

Sunday, April 19 3:00 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alum

Maxine Ezkenazi 3:20 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alum

Kevin Goldsmith 3:40 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alums

Katie Chang & Saroj Tharisayi 4:00 p.m. 🕺 WRCT DJ Dance Mix: Thewx 5:00 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alum

Tom Hoffman 5:25 p.m. 🎤 Interview with WRCT Alum

Yary Hluchan 5:45 p.m.

(approx) 🕺 WRCT Alumni DJ Dance Mix: Malex

Throughout virtual carnival WRCT will urge you to support these important community organizations:

So keep it locked to 88.3 FM for virtual Carnival Friday and Saturday — or stream it from this very website! But above all else, stay safe, be well and let WRCT keep you rocking!