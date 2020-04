Recent Posts

WRCT Virtual Calendar

Sunday, April 5th, 2020 // Events,News

Most live music events are cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But many artists are having live events on line!

The WRCT Exec board has just published the WRCT Virtual Calendar to help you keep track of live music events you can stream online from the safety of your own home!

Now more than ever, it’s critical to support the local artists in your community — and artists around the world, so please check out the WRCT Virtual Calendar!

If you have an online event, concert, or album release you’d like us to add, direct message us on Facebook or Instagram, or send email to pr@wrct.org.

WRCT joins you in supporting the music!