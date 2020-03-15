Recent Posts

Coronavirus, CMU, & WRCT

Sunday, March 15th, 2020 // Events,General,News

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) has switched to distance/online instruction and implemented other policies to curtail the spread of this illness. WRCT will remain on the air, but we are making some changes to comply with CMU’s policies.

Official Information from CMU

Effects on WRCT programming and events

WRCT will remain on the air during the health emergency, but listeners will notice some changes to WRCT programming as the station joins the rest of CMU in responding to the crisis. Check the Schedule tab on our website for changes to our schedule. News will also be posted on our site’s home page and on the WRCT Facebook page.

WRCT-affiliated public events (e.g., DJing In The Weeds at the Ace Hotel) are cancelled until further notice.

Training for those interested in joining WRCT is canceled until further notice. For more information, contact the WRCT training director (training@wrct.org).

All the station staff, both students and community volunteers, thank you for your support of WRCT.

Be well, stay safe, and tune in to 88.3 FM Pittsburgh or stream our programming from this very website or on the Tune In Radio app!