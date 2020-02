Recent Posts

Massive Music Weekend! Feb 21-23

Monday, February 17th, 2020

Coming to a radio or web stream near you, WRCT’s Massive Music Weekend is upon us!

As in past years, we’ve prepared 60 HOURS of non-stop music from our favorite artists, starting at noon on Friday, February 21 and continuing all weekend long! Every half-hour we’ll feature a different artist, handpicked just for your listening pleasure by our own station members. Check out the diverse and massive schedule below, then tune in this weekend to hear some of your favorite artists or to hear artists brand new to you!

Catch all the fun on 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or streaming from this very website!

Friday 2/21 12:00 PM the fall 12:30 PM Morphine 1:00 PM Monster Rally 1:30 PM Miniature Tigers 2:00 PM Oliver Tree 2:30 PM Misfits 3:00 PM Black Marble 3:30 PM Everything Everthing 4:00 PM Natalia Lafourcade 4:30 PM Clea Vincent 5:00 PM Ali Berger 5:30 PM Sam Binga 6:00 PM The Childlike Empress (Live) 6:30 PM Daft Punk 7:00 PM Beach Boys 7:30 PM Sango 8:00 PM Peggy Gou 8:30 PM The Smashing Pumpkins 9:00 PM Heavy Lobster (Live) 9:30 PM MCR 10:00 PM Cheem 10:30 PM Milkmen 11:00 PM Florist 11:30 PM Khruangbin

Saturday 2/22 12:00 AM WILLOW 12:30 AM Sault 1:00 AM Crystal Castles 1:30 AM Grimes 2:00 AM Skee Mask 2:30 AM Andy Stott 3:00 AM Sufjan Stevens 3:30 AM SOPHIE 4:00 AM Nada Surf 4:30 AM Say Sue Me 5:00 AM Modern Baseball 5:30 AM Young Jesus 6:00 AM worst party ever 6:30 AM Jason Molina 7:00 AM Phil Elvrum 7:30 AM Bon Iver 8:00 AM Lene Lovich 8:30 AM The Cure 9:00 AM Daddy Yankee 9:30 AM Shakira 10:00 AM Julian Lynch 10:30 AM Les Halles 11:00 AM Sakanaction 11:30 AM Noriyuki Makihara 12:00 PM Meat Puppets 12:30 PM Fiona Apple 1:00 PM Sweet Trip 1:30 PM King Krule 2:00 PM Martin Garix 2:30 PM KSHMR 3:00 PM Beach Fossils 3:30 PM The Strokes 4:00 PM Blur 4:30 PM Queens of the Stone Age 5:00 PM Joanna Newsom 5:30 PM Alex G 6:00 PM Live Band 6:30 PM Hop Along 7:00 PM Tiken Jah Fakoly 7:30 PM Skalmold 8:00 PM Pig Destroyer 8:30 PM Anaal Nathrakh 9:00 PM Alvin Row 9:30 PM Diet Cig 10:00 PM Just Friends 10:30 PM mom jeans 11:00 PM lala lala 11:30 PM xinlisupreme