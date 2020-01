Recent Posts

Slowdanger interview Sunday at 9pm

Monday, January 27th, 2020 // Events,In-Studio,Interviews,News

Taylor Knight and Anna Thompson are co-founding artistic directors of Slowdanger: a multidisciplinary performance entity based in Pittsburgh, PA. They will be in the studio for an interview this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on the New and Newer Music Show.

Check out their music here: http://www.slowdangerslowdanger.com/sound.html

Then tune in to WRCT on Sunday, February 2 at 9:00 p.m. — or streaming from this very website — to hear them live!