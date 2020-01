Recent Posts

Hank Williams Special: 2:00 PM on January 1

Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 // Events,News

After he does his usual 11:00 a.m to 1:15 p.m. Whiskey Before Breakfast program on January 1, Mandorichard will host WRCT’s annual Hank Williams special at 2:00 p.m.

Art Lindsay from the Lone Pine String Band will co-host the program. Tune in to hear the gents play two hours of Hank Williams’ music on the 67th anniversary of Hank Williams’ death.

A New Year’s tradition at 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website!