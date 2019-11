Recent Posts

In The Weeds X WRCT: Shawn Watson Nov. 18

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 // Events,News

At 9:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, WRCT and the Ace Hotel present DJ Shawn Watson, In The Weeds. Shawn will bring his genre busting all vinyl set to the Ace Hotel’s Lobby Bar, 120 South Whitfield St, Pittsburgh.

Shawn’s ITW debut will include classic Funk original breaks, obscure Rock bangers, accessible Punk and Post-Punk surprises, and an occasional Reggae Dub Excursion. He is an all vinyl DJ who has an extensive record collection in the Funk, Punk, Reggae and Rock genres. He has been on the air at WRCT 88.3 FM for over 10 years. His show, A Minute Pause, airs every Tuesday from 10am until 2pm.

So check out DJ Shawn Watson at the Ace Hotel between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18!