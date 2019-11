Recent Posts

Spirit is a two-level 10,000 square foot multi-purpose event space converted from the former 581 Moose Lodge in Upper Lawrenceville into a pizzeria, bar, and event hall with stages on both levels.

Black Radish Kitchen, located in Point Breeze, is a full-service catering company specializing in weddings, special events, private parties, dinners, and every little detail in between.

Serving primarily rustic fare, their food is heavily vegetable forward and farm focussed; yet not afraid to sling a meatball or 200.

Black Radish Kitchen can bring the party to you, cooking and serving at your favorite venue, residence, or workplace. They love to travel.

While they are not a traditional restaurant, Black Radish does host events in their studio kitchen, pairing up with local partners to deliver unforgettable elevated dining experiences.

You can find out more or get in touch with Black Radish Kitchen by following them on Facebook.