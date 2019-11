Recent Posts

Schedule for Anatomy of the Ear Nov. 8 – 10

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 // Events,News

Wow. What a line-up.

Here’s the complete schedule for WRCT’s Anatomy of the Ear weekend. Our DJs will will delight and surprise you by playing different, hand-picked artisanal genres every hour from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 3:00 p.m. to midnight on Sunday.

Friday 11/8

3:00 p.m. – Cowboy Country

4:00 p.m. – UK Garage

5:00 p.m. – Synth Pop

6:00 p.m. – Chiptune

7:00 p.m. – Freak Folk

8:00 p.m. – Britpop

9:00 p.m. – Sampled Samples

10:00 p.m. – Screamo

11:00 p.m. – Violencewave

12:00 a.m. (Sat.) – NXC

1:00 a.m. (Sat.) – Ambient Space

Saturday 11/9

3:00 p.m. – Henson

4:00 p.m. – West Coast Jazz

5:00 p.m. – Tango

6:00 p.m. – Chinese Punk

7:00 p.m. – K Indie

8:00 p.m. – City Pop

9:00 p.m. – Psychedelic Pop

10:00 p.m. – Electroclash

11:00 p.m. – Sparklepunk

12:00 a.m. (Sun.) – Flangerwave

1:00 a.m. (Sun.) – Ethereal Wave

Sunday 11/10

3:00 p.m. – Detroit Scam Rap

4:00 p.m. – Freestyle Rap

5:00 p.m. – Bubblegum Bass

6:00 p.m. – Zydeco

7:00 p.m. – Funk

8:00 p.m. – Psychedelic Folk

9:00 p.m. – Punk

10:00 p.m. – Contemporary Art Rock

11:00 p.m. – Death Industrial

So, expand your mind by tuning in to 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh this weekend, or by catching the stream at this very website!