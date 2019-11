Recent Posts

Anatomy of the Ear: Nov. 8-10

Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 // Events,News

It’s time for WRCT’s annual Anatomy of the Ear!

Starting Friday, November 8, our DJs will be collaborating live on air to take you on a journey through the genres WRCT staff enjoy the most. That weekend, afternoons and evenings will be filled with hour-long blocks of your favorite genres — and ones that may be new to you! (You have a collection of Detroit Scam Rap artists, right?)

Watch this space for the schedule — coming soon!

Then expand your mind by tuning in to 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, or catching the shows at this very website!