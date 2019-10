Recent Posts

October 21: In the Weeds X WRCT: Tiger Force

At 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, WRCT and the Ace Hotel present Tiger Force DJing In the Weeds at the Ace Hotel, 120 S Whitfield St, Pittsburgh.

Tiger Force is a group of music lovers turned DJs. Emerging from the tall grass, striped with color and sound, they pounce from the savannah into the hotel lobby. They are excited to serve you tripped out lounge music, ecstatic soul, and, if we’re all feeling it, tunes you can boogie to. This will be amazing!

Check it out at the Ace Hotel between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21!