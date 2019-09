Recent Posts

In the Weeds X WRCT: Mike Melnyk, Sept. 16

Friday, September 6th, 2019 // Events,News

At 9:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, WRCT and the Ace Hotel present Mike Melnyk DJing In the Weeds at the Ace Hotel, 120 S Whitfield St, Pittsburgh.

A world music aficionado, Mike joined the WRCT staff in 2014, and has hosted and produced a variety of shows. He currently hosts Tilt-a-World, a wild tour of music from around the globe, on WRCT every Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. When he isn’t on the air or DJ’ing events, Mike leads Spanish language activities through the Pittsburgh Spanish Language Meetup.

For his ITW spins, expect to hear a wide range melodic Latin American and African beats.

Check it out at the Ace Hotel between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. on September 16!