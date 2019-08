Recent Posts

WRCT DJing “The Cut”: Friday!

What better way to ring in the new school year than to blast music on The Cut for all of campus to hear! We’ll be blasting on the grass this Friday August 30, 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Stop by to groove and bop! If you’re new to Carnegie Mellon University, stop by to learn more about WRCT!