Recent Posts

In the Weeds x WRCT July 29: DJ Alias

Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 // Events,News

TWO In the Weeds x WRCT events in ONE month? It’s more likely than you think.

When he isn’t helping run LongturnMusic, Elias (aka DJ Alias) hosts his weekly music show, Factory Sounds, every Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on WRCT. For the past four years, his show has focused on the darker sounds of dance music, with deep interests in techno, minimal and house music.

For his In The Weeds debut, expect down-tempo groovers with a tasteful dose of deep house, minimal house and melodic soothers.

Check it out at the Ace Hotel, Pittsburgh, 120 South Whitfield Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15206, 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.!