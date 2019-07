Recent Posts

In the weeds x WRCT: Keith DeVries

Monday, July 15, WRCT and the Ace Hotel present Keith DeVries DJing In the Weeds at the Ace Hotel, 120 S Whitfield St, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15206.

This summertime episode of In The Weeds will feature creative selections and unique transitions in a mix of all your favorite songs (provided by radiowave data mined en masse from old car stereos).

Check it out at the Ace Hotel between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Monday night!