Recent Posts

Glen Sobel & The Goon Squad ticket giveaway July 11 and 12!

Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 // Events,News

Listen to WRCT’s Court’s in Session Thursday, starting at 8:00 p.m., and to WRCT’s Viva Le Mock Friday, starting at 9:00 p.m., for your chance to win tickets to the upcoming Glen Sobel and The Goon Squad concert (Thursday, July 18)!

The Mockster and Your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, will each give away a pair of tickets during their shows. You’ll have to tune in to win! Only on WRCT, 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh!