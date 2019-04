Recent Posts

CMU Carnival means Buggy on WRCT!

Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 // Events,News

CMU’s annual Carnival would not be the same without the beloved tradition of Buggy.

For those who are interested to learn more about the upcoming races, WRCT will be broadcasting a special panel-style interview to discuss all things Buggy, Wednesday, April 10, 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Experts will give in depth information on the teams competing this year, as well as provide predictions for the winners of each division based on past performances.

Tune in Wednesday, April 10, at 7:00 p.m. so that you can impress all of your friends with your vast Buggy knowledge!

Additionally, WRCT will be providing live coverage of the races on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, for anyone who is unable to attend!