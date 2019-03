Recent Posts

World Premiere of new single from Thor: March 28 on WRCT

Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 // Events,News

Thursday, March 28, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Eric Jackson Lurie will be interviewing “the godfather of muscle rock,” Thor, on WRCT’s Court’s in Session. During the interview, Thor’s brand new Cleopatra Records single, “The Beginning of the End,” ¬†will make its world premiere on WRCT!

Back in the early 1970s, Thor was a professional bodybuilder from Vancouver, BC, competing successfully in Mr. USA and Mr. Canada competitions against rivals like Lou Ferrigno and Arnold Schwarzenegger. He later delved into glam/punk rock before finding his niche in the metal landscape. His biggest musical success was in the 1980s when he had chart hits in England and a strong following in America and throughout Europe. He left the music business for a second career as a movie actor, then launched a musical comeback in the late 1990s.

Thor is embarking on a 2019 tour to support his new album Hammer of Justice,¬†scheduled for release at the end of April. Don’t miss this interview AND world premiere, Thursday, March 28!

And tune in to Court’s in Session with your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., on WRCT, 88.3 FM, Pittsburgh, and streaming from this very website.