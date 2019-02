Recent Posts

Massive Music Weekend 2019

Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 // Events,MMW,News

WE’RE BACK, BABY!

Our first ever MASSIVE MOVIE WEEK collaboration with Row House Cinema is winding down, but get pumped up for our annual MASSIVE MUSIC WEEKEND, this weekend 2/8 through 2/10!

Like past years, we’ve prepared 60 HOURS of non-stop music from our favorite artists, starting at noon on Friday, 2/8 and continuing all weekend long! Every half-hour we’ll feature a different artist, handpicked just for your listening pleasure by our own station members.

Check out the full line-up below (open in new tab to enlarge). Props to Connor McGaffin for the amazing poster this year.

Featuring LIVE broadcast performances from local bands:

go home, Eddie

Sleeping Witch & Saturn

Big Blitz

Vertigo-go

BBGuns

The Gothees

And underwriting from:

Whitfield

Spirit

Pigeon Bagels

Pie For Breakfast

Zeke’s Coffee Pittsburgh

Onion Maiden