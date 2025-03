Recent Posts

Queer Media and Archiving

Tuesday, March 25th, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

This week on Forbes Avenue, we talked to Catherine Evans to talk about her work with queer and feminist media! She spoke about the Pittsburgh scene and working with Kipp Dawson and her materials. She also had great insights from archiving and studying everyday media like t-shirts or board games or event ticket stubs. It was a really fun and informative conversation! Tune in to learn more about activism, drag, and the long seventies.

Listen to the episode: Catherine Evans

Credits:

Riona Duncan, host, audio editor, audio engineer, researcher

Recorded March 22, 2025; WRCT debut March 25, 2025