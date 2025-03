Recent Posts

Helping Pittsburgh’s homeless population

Tuesday, March 11th, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

Annie Carins of the Light Of Life Rescue Mission recently joined us on Forbes Avenue to talk about the situation of the homeless (or “unhoused”) citizens of Pittsburgh. This enlightening conversation was both sobering and optimistic.

Annie told us some heart-breaking stories and statistics, but the bottom line is that non-profit agencies; area health networks; and city, state, and county government officials are working together to improve services for Pittsburgh’s homeless citizens. She reminded us that each unhoused person or family has a different story and has different recovery needs.

Annie suggested that listeners can help by donating resources or time to some of the agencies that are helping those caught in extreme situations. Volunteers are the lifeblood of non-profit agencies, shelters, and soup kitchens!

Listen to the interview: Annie Cairns

Credits:

Richard Gordon, host, audio editor, audio engineer, researcher

Recorded February 28, 2025; WRCT debut March 11, 2025