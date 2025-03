Recent Posts

Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull testifies in Court

Friday, March 7th, 2025 // Interviews,News

With over 60 million albums sold worldwide, the image of Ian Anderson — with flute in hand — is synonymous with his legendary band Jethro Tull.

Thursday, March 13, Ian joins your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, for a very special episode of Court’s in Session. Jethro Tull has a new album for 2025 entitled Curious Ruminant, and Eric and Ian will discuss the album, the writing process, and how Ian’s music has been crafted over the last 50+ years.

Be sure to tune in Thursday March 13 at 8:00 p.m. EDT — with a replay Sunday March 16 at 10:00 p.m. EDT — right here on WRCT 88.3 FM Pittsburgh and streaming worldwide at wrct.org.