Recent Posts

Motley Crue/Dead Daisies Singer in Court

Monday, March 3rd, 2025 // Interviews,News

Thursday March 6, former Motley Crue and current Dead Daisies lead singer, John Corabi, joins Eric Jackson Lurie on Court’s In Session to talk about the new Daisies’ single ”Love That’ll Never Be,” their latest album Light ‘Em Up, and their current tour plans.

A modern rock supergroup, The Dead Daisies includes some of the biggest names in rock. Lead guitarist, Doug Aldrich joined Court’s in Session earlier this year. This week, John plans on discussing new Daisies’ scoops since Doug’s appearance.

Be sure to tune in Thursday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST on 88.3 FM WRCT, Pittsburgh, or streaming live at WRCT.org.