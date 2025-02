Recent Posts

Maxwell Jones on Artificial Intelligence

Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

We caught up today with Maxwell Jones, AI researcher at CMU. He explained all of the latest buzz in AI. Tune in to learn about the state-of-the-art models for language modeling, video generation, and more, as well as to learn how you (yes you!) can use AI in your daily life to boost your productivity.

Listen to the interview: Maxwell Jones

Credits:

Archan Das, host, audio editor, audio engineer, researcher

Recorded February 12, 2025; WRCT debut February 18, 2025