Recent Posts

Rachel Curry on Freelance Journalism

Tuesday, February 11th, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

This week, we chatted with Rachel Curry about her journalism career!

Rachel talked about everything from reporting for both local and national news to how she ended up writing a book about sustainable investments. It was an interesting conversation with some great advice. Tune in if you want a fascinating perspective on our media landscape!

Listen to the interview: Rachel Curry

Credits:

Riona Duncan, host, audio editor, audio engineer, researcher

Recorded February 4, 2025; WRCT debut February 11, 2025