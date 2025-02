Recent Posts

Joe Lynn Turner Takes the Stand!

Monday, February 10th, 2025

Thursday, February 13, legendary rock ‘n’ roll singer Joe Lynn Turner joins your rocking attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, on Court’s in Session. As the lead singer of Rainbow, Deep Purple, Sunstorm, and other bands, Joe has been one of the great rock voices on FM radio for nearly 50 years. This week JLT joins EJL to talk about his brand new single “Forever” that has been taking Europe by storm. Plus get the skinny about Joe’s current plans for his new album.

Tune in Thursday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m. to catch this conversation on 88.3 FM, WRCT Pittsburgh or streaming from www.wrct.org! Or catch the replay Sunday, February 16 at 10:00 p.m.