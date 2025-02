Recent Posts

2002 Myron Cope interview on Radio 9

Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 // Interviews,News

Twenty-two years ago, a young WRCT DJ called Jay Thurber was granted an interview with Myron Cope, legendary Pittsburgh sportswriter, Steelers broadcaster and creator of “The Terrible Towel.” Cope had just written a book called Double Yoi.

Due to poor audio quality, the tape was never broadcast. (Jay wrote a story for PBRTV instead.)

Twenty years later, a crusty middle-aged WRCT DJ called Jay Thurber found the tape and decided to see if digital signal processing (not easily available in 2002) could make the tape listenable. It did!

In honor of this weekend’s big NFL championship game, Uncle Jay will present this never-before-heard interview during his show, Radio 9, in the 1 o’clock hour on Saturday, February 8.

Radio 9 airs from noon to 3:00 p.m. Saturdays on WRCT (88.3) and online at www.wrct.org.