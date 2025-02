Recent Posts

Full Court this Week!

Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 // Interviews,News

Thursday, January 30, your Rockin’ Attorney, Eric Jackson Lurie, will kick off Court’s in Session with an interview with Leslie Mandoki, and Tony Carey (Rainbow, Planet P) in advance of the Mandoki Soulmates concert at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame on February 6. Mandoki Soulmates, a superstar collaboration, has been one of the most successful Prog Rock bands of the last decade.

Then, at 9:00 p.m., Eric will be joined in the studio by Rocky Lamonde and Vinny Q of Pittsburgh’s The Borstal Boys! Debuting tracks from their brand new album, Time Bomb, the guys will discuss their mission to bring the best Pittsburgh rock ‘n’ roll to the masses, while joining Eric in spinning their biggest influences on vinyl.

Tune in Thursday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m., with a replay Sunday, February 2 at 10:00 p.m. Don’t miss the excitement on WRCT Pittsburgh, 88.3 FM and streaming at wrct.org!