Recent Posts

Not Just Hip; But Tragically Hip!

Monday, January 13th, 2025 // Interviews,News

Thursday night January 16, get Hip with your Rockin’ Attorney Eric Jackson Lurie when he is joined on air by Tragically Hip original drummer, Johnny Fay!

The Tragically Hip are one of the most popular bands to ever come from Canada. They are the fourth best selling band in Canadian history with nine #1 albums on the Canadian charts over their 33 year tenure. The Hip are currently being featured on Amazon Prime in a documentary about their final days as a band and the devastating passing of their lead singer, Gord Downey. Johnny Fay will be talking about the band’s history, the new deluxe re-issue of their album Up To Here and their latest single pulled from their archives.

Love the Tragically Hip? Well, make sure you tune in Thursday January 16 at 8 p.m., or for the replay Sunday January 19 at 10 p.m., right here on WRCT 88.3 FM Pittsburgh or streaming at wrct.org.