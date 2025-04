Recent Posts

Buggy Broadcasting!

Saturday, March 29th, 2025 // Events,News

WRCT will be continuing our annual tradition of broadcasting for Carnival! We will be providing live coverage of Buggy races on April 4th and 5th from about 7:30am-2:00pm. We will also be hosting a buggy preview on April 2nd from 6pm-7pm so you can tune in to hear guest panelists from the Buggy Alumni Association!