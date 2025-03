Recent Posts

Al Harlow joins Court’s in Session

Tuesday, March 25th, 2025 // Interviews,News

Thursday March 27, Canadian rocker, Al Harlow of PRISM fame joins your Rockin’ Attorney to talk about his latest single “Victoria” released to celebrate the Victoria Cougars winning the Stanley Cup one hundred years ago! On Friday March 21, WRCT’s The Mockster aired the world premiere of the single!

Join WRCT’s Eric Jackson Lurie on Court’s In Session as he gets the scoop behind the celebrations in British Columbia that spurred the recording of this song. In addition, Al Harlow will be joined by Canadian record producer Kevin Stewart Swain who has worked on many world famous rock albums.

What a show! Don’t miss it: Tune in Thursday March 27 at 8:00 p.m., with a replay Sunday March 30 at 10:00 p.m. Right here on 88.3 FM WRCT, Pittsburghm and streaming online at WRCT.org.