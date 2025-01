Recent Posts

Film in America

Tuesday, January 7th, 2025 // Forbes Avenue

We sat down with David Shumway, a Professor of English here at CMU, and talked all about movies!

Professor Shumway discussed current trends, what makes American film unique, and the role of music in movies among many other topics. Tune in if you need recommendations of what to watch or want to hear why you should watch movies multiple times! It was an interesting interview about a fun topic.

Listen to the interview: David Shumway

Archan Das, host, researcher, audio engineer

Riona Duncan, audio editor

Recorded November 18, 2024; WRCT debut January 7, 2025