Recent Posts

Phipps Holiday Magic

Tuesday, December 24th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue,Interviews

In early December, we journeyed a few blocks south of Forbes Avenue to visit with Laura M. Schoch, Senior Plant Procurement, Recording and Design Associate at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Listen to this episode to join our tour of the Phipps collection!

It was a treat to explore the Botanical Gardens all set up for the holidays. Laura talked about the Phipps Holiday Magic Light Show, and she showed us the fall & winter train layout, special holiday exhibitions, and some highlights from Phipps’ permanent collection. Laura also told us about what goes into creating exhibits, maintaining and developing new plants, and how different botanical gardens work together.

Tune in to hear why the Phipps Conservatory is a place you should take visitors to Pittsburgh!

Listen to the interview: Laura M. Schoch

Credits:

Kate Smigie, host, researcher

Richard Gordon, co-host, audio engineer, audio editor

Recorded December 2, 2024; WRCT debut December 24, 2024