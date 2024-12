Recent Posts

Theater Then And Now

Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 // Forbes Avenue

Recently we brought in Elizabeth Dieterich to talk about theater! She discusses early modern theater, her experiences working in professional theater companies, and what value Shakespeare still holds in the modern day.

Tune in if to hear more about early modern (and medieval!) theater, if you’re curious about the diversity of jobs that go into making theater companies work, or if you just want to know what a dramaturg actually does! It was a fascinating conversation that gave a great perspective on the world of theater and the plays you might think you know.

Listen to the interview: Elizabeth Dieterich

Credits:

Riona Duncan, host, audio editor, audio engineer, researcher

Recorded November 22, 2024; WRCT debut December 17, 2024